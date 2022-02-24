Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Declares Dividend Increase – $2.20 Per Share

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 2.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09.

Essex Property Trust has increased its dividend payment by 12.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 28 years. Essex Property Trust has a payout ratio of 140.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Essex Property Trust to earn $15.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.6%.

ESS stock traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $316.51. 267,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,048. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.74. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $254.63 and a 1-year high of $359.49.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CAO John Farias sold 1,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total transaction of $563,847.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barbara Pak sold 5,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $1,829,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,109 shares of company stock worth $3,535,077 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 191,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,433,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ESS. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $363.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.53.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

