Ether ETF CAD Unhedged Units (TSE:ETHR) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of Ether ETF CAD Unhedged Units (TSE:ETHR – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 12.45 and last traded at 11.94. 31,208 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 77,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at 11.88.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 14.70 and its 200 day moving average price is 16.29.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ether ETF CAD Unhedged Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ether ETF CAD Unhedged Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.