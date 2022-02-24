Ether Zero (ETZ) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,987.00

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 178.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 24th. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $271,633.46 and $1,987.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 153.6% higher against the dollar. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,437.09 or 0.06821933 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00068673 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.