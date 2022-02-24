Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Etsy updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Etsy stock traded up $11.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $128.16. 9,201,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,630,775. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $109.38 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.49.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Etsy from $260.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.52.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total value of $241,700.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.39, for a total value of $7,747,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 127,626 shares of company stock valued at $31,587,943 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 454,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,608,000 after acquiring an additional 47,939 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Etsy by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,602,000 after acquiring an additional 15,746 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Etsy by 857.6% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 11,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 289.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

