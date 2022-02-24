Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG – Get Rating) dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.76 and last traded at $22.83. Approximately 2,207 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.36.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.51.

Get Euclid Capital Growth ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euclid Capital Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Euclid Capital Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Euclid Capital Growth ETF by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Euclid Capital Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,456,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Euclid Capital Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euclid Capital Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.