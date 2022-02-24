Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Given New €110.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €125.00 ($142.05) to €110.00 ($125.00) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Eurofins Scientific from €125.00 ($142.05) to €105.00 ($119.32) in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS ERFSF traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.55. 88 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.93. Eurofins Scientific has a one year low of $84.80 and a one year high of $151.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

