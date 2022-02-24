Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) PT Lowered to €105.00 at Barclays

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Barclays from €125.00 ($142.05) to €105.00 ($119.32) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ERFSF has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank raised Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eurofins Scientific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.33.

Shares of ERFSF stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.55. The company had a trading volume of 88 shares, compared to its average volume of 466. Eurofins Scientific has a 12-month low of $84.80 and a 12-month high of $151.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.75 and a 200-day moving average of $121.93.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

