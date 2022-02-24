Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ERFSF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

OTCMKTS:ERFSF opened at $96.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.37. Eurofins Scientific has a one year low of $84.80 and a one year high of $151.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.93.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

