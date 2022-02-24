Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $89.08 and last traded at $90.20. Approximately 245 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.80.

EUXTF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Monday, November 29th. HSBC raised shares of Euronext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Euronext in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.60 and its 200-day moving average is $106.89.

Euronext NV engages in the operation of equity, fixed income securities and derivatives markets in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London, Oslo, and Paris. Its businesses include listing, cash trading, derivatives trading, FX spot trading, market data and indices, clearing, and market solutions and other.

