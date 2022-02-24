European Assets Trust (LON:EAT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $107.00

Shares of European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 107 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 110 ($1.50), with a volume of 1096847 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113 ($1.54).
The firm has a market capitalization of £396.08 million and a PE ratio of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 128.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 137.49.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from European Assets Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. European Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.14%.
European Assets Trust Company Profile (LON:EAT)
European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.
