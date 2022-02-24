Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) PT Lowered to €13.00

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from €14.00 ($15.91) to €13.00 ($14.77) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

OTCMKTS:EUTLF remained flat at $$11.95 during trading hours on Thursday. 4 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average is $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Eutelsat Communications has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $15.30.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

