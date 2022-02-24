Eve & Co Incorporated (CVE:EVE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.11

Eve & Co Incorporated (CVE:EVE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 18573 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.77, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Eve & Co Incorporated (CVE:EVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eve & Co Incorporated will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Eve & Co Incorporated, through its subsidiary, Natural MedCo Ltd., produces and sells dried cannabis, cannabis plants, and cannabis oil in Canada. It offers cannabis for women under the EVE brand. The company is headquartered in Strathroy, Canada.

