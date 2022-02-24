Evelo Biosciences Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,885 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,101% compared to the typical daily volume of 157 put options.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 24,452 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,107,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,792,000 after buying an additional 267,088 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 34,145.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 12,634 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 9,246 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EVLO shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Chardan Capital raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.46.

Shares of EVLO stock opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $160.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.55. Evelo Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $17.13.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

