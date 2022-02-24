Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-0.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.10). The company issued revenue guidance of $426-432 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $447.91 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.220-$0.260 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on EVBG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Everbridge from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Everbridge from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a sell rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Everbridge from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, cut their price target on Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.93.

Shares of EVBG traded up $3.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.29. 1,610,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,699. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $40.37 and a 52 week high of $168.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 0.77.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, Director Bruns H. Grayson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.08 per share, with a total value of $670,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $109,881.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 446.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

