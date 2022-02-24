Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases Earnings Results

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Everbridge’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Everbridge stock traded up $3.88 on Thursday, hitting $46.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,610,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 0.77. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $40.37 and a twelve month high of $168.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.01 and a 200-day moving average of $111.06.

In other news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $109,881.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $335,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 446.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter.

EVBG has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Everbridge from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Everbridge from $185.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.93.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

