Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.220-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $426 million-$432 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $447.84 million.Everbridge also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.180-$-0.170 EPS.

NASDAQ EVBG traded up $3.88 on Thursday, reaching $46.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,595,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.37 and its 200 day moving average is $111.51. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $40.37 and a 52-week high of $168.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVBG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a sell rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Everbridge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Everbridge from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $175.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Everbridge from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.93.

In other Everbridge news, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $335,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $109,881.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Everbridge by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 446.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares during the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

