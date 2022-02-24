Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.180-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $98.80 million-$99 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.61 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.220-$0.260 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. decreased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Everbridge from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Everbridge from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Northland Securities cut shares of Everbridge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.93.

EVBG traded up $3.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.29. 1,595,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,546. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $40.37 and a fifty-two week high of $168.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $109,881.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $335,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 542.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 25,643 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Everbridge by 1,641.5% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 34,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 32,830 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 446.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 8,858 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 21,588 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

