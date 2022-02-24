Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.18)-($0.17) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.09). The company issued revenue guidance of $98.8-99.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.60 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.220-$0.260 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EVBG shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. decreased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered Everbridge from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Everbridge from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everbridge currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.93.

Everbridge stock traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,610,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $40.37 and a 12 month high of $168.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 0.77.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.10 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, Director Bruns H. Grayson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.08 per share, with a total value of $670,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $109,881.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Everbridge by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 21,588 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 1,641.5% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 34,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 32,830 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,194,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Everbridge by 542.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 25,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the period.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

