Evercore ISI Cuts eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $69.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “inline” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.51% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.39.

Shares of EBAY stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,392,327. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. eBay has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. eBay’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,861,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,518,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,774 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,730,780 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $381,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,110 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,551,451 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $236,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,200,794 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $292,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,405 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

