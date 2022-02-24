Evercore ISI Cuts eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $69.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “inline” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.51% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.39.
Shares of EBAY stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,392,327. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. eBay has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,861,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,518,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,774 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,730,780 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $381,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,110 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,551,451 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $236,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,200,794 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $292,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,405 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
eBay Company Profile (Get Rating)
eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on eBay (EBAY)
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.