Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Holdings Boosted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.17% of Everest Re Group worth $17,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,117,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $781,833,000 after acquiring an additional 293,887 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,900,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $478,827,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,895,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,443,000 after acquiring an additional 110,840 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,054,000 after acquiring an additional 151,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 843,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total value of $1,001,986.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everest Re Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.75.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $300.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.69. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $234.87 and a 1-year high of $307.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $283.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.60.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $1.10. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 29.06 EPS for the current year.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

