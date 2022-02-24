EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Issues Earnings Results

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. EVERTEC updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.470-$2.560 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.47-$2.56 EPS.

Shares of EVERTEC stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $41.17. The company had a trading volume of 348,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,389. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.74. EVERTEC has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $51.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.57%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded EVERTEC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna downgraded EVERTEC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,203,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,994,000 after acquiring an additional 258,409 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 533,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,643,000 after acquiring an additional 122,692 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in EVERTEC during the 4th quarter valued at $944,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after acquiring an additional 72,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

