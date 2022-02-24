EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.47-$2.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $591-$600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $614.05 million.EVERTEC also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.470-$2.560 EPS.

Shares of EVTC stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.17. 348,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,389. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.74. EVERTEC has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $51.06. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna downgraded EVERTEC from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded EVERTEC from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVERTEC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVTC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,203,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,994,000 after buying an additional 258,409 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 533,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,643,000 after purchasing an additional 122,692 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,689,000 after purchasing an additional 78,298 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after purchasing an additional 72,596 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,973,000 after purchasing an additional 59,927 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

