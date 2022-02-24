EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.470-$2.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $591 million-$600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $613.23 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EVTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna downgraded EVERTEC from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded EVERTEC from a positive rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

NYSE EVTC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.17. The company had a trading volume of 348,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.97. EVERTEC has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in EVERTEC by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in EVERTEC by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in EVERTEC by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 4.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

About EVERTEC (Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.