Evo Acquisition (NASDAQ:EVOJU) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU – Get Rating) shot up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.94. 1,703 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 8,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evo Acquisition by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 81,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $288,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Evo Acquisition by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 635,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 32,719 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Evo Acquisition by 30.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $1,546,000.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

