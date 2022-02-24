Evofem Biosciences (EVFM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Evofem Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EVFM opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $76.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -0.31. Evofem Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $4.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.59.

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

In other Evofem Biosciences news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier bought 135,000 shares of Evofem Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 200,594 shares of company stock worth $76,070 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 3,028.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,921,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 53,595 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 737.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 260,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 229,026 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 5,822.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

About Evofem Biosciences (Get Rating)

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.