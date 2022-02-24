Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Evolent Health updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of EVH traded up $3.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.07. 76,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,956. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $34.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.47 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVH shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. upped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evolent Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

In other Evolent Health news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $532,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 1,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $39,004.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,020 shares of company stock worth $1,679,971 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,889,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,974,000 after purchasing an additional 290,576 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 440.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 229,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 187,347 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,753,000 after purchasing an additional 46,772 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1,554.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 34,095 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 21,027 shares during the period.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

