Evolus (EOLS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ EOLS opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.68. Evolus has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $17.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.27.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EOLS shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.
Evolus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.
