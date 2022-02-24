Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) SVP Sarah Condella Sells 1,124 Shares

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) SVP Sarah Condella sold 1,124 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $77,612.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $74,617.90.

EXAS stock traded up $6.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,878,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,811. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $140.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.07.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.38). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $473.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXAS. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $506,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 92,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,191,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $1,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

