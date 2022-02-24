Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.90

Exactus Inc (OTCMKTS:EXDI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 92 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $537.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 4.21.

About Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI)

Exactus, Inc, is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities.

