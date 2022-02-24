Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.43.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EIFZF. raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

OTCMKTS:EIFZF opened at $33.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.32. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $37.72.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

