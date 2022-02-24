ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ExlService had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. ExlService’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. ExlService updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.350-$5.600 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.35-5.60 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.39. 272,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.15. ExlService has a twelve month low of $79.60 and a twelve month high of $146.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.50.

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $33,322.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter worth about $724,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ExlService by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of ExlService by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

