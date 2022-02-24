ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.350-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-$1.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.ExlService also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.35-5.60 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.84. 3,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,050. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.23 and a 200 day moving average of $127.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ExlService has a 1 year low of $79.60 and a 1 year high of $146.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.95.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ExlService will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.50.

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $33,322.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ExlService by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,727,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

