ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.35-5.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28-1.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.ExlService also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.350-$5.600 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.19. The stock had a trading volume of 6,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,050. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. ExlService has a twelve month low of $79.60 and a twelve month high of $146.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.95.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. ExlService had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ExlService will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $33,322.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,542 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in ExlService by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of ExlService by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth approximately $724,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in ExlService by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

