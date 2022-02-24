ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.35-5.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28-1.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.ExlService also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.350-$5.600 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.50.

EXLS traded up $1.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.19. 6,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,050. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ExlService has a one year low of $79.60 and a one year high of $146.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.95.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.06%. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ExlService will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total value of $33,322.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ExlService by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,986,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,873,000 after acquiring an additional 151,555 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in ExlService by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,542 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth approximately $724,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in ExlService by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,865,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

