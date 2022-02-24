Expanse (EXP) Market Cap Hits $245,002.38

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 24th. During the last week, Expanse has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar. Expanse has a total market cap of $245,002.38 and approximately $1,500.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Expanse alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.