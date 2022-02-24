Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Raised to $215.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $205.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Expedia Group from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.19.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $198.63 on Thursday. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $136.77 and a twelve month high of $217.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.37. The stock has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.07, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.57.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.92) EPS. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total value of $55,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $47,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,043 shares of company stock worth $29,478,799 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,292,170,000 after buying an additional 1,200,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,220,557 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,847,057,000 after acquiring an additional 469,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,820,781 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,051,932,000 after acquiring an additional 262,865 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,578,656 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $749,572,000 after acquiring an additional 980,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,056,066 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $664,789,000 after buying an additional 214,952 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

