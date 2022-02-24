Expro Group (XPRO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Expro Group to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.
NYSE XPRO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.60. 784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,143. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.08. Expro Group has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $32.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.30.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Expro Group in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expro Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.
Expro Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
