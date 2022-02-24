Expro Group (XPRO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Expro Group to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

NYSE XPRO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.60. 784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,143. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.08. Expro Group has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $32.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Expro Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Expro Group in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expro Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $467,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Expro Group in the 4th quarter worth $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expro Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,506,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the fourth quarter worth about $8,844,000.

Expro Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.