Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Extra Space Storage and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extra Space Storage 1 6 8 0 2.47 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus price target of $198.21, indicating a potential upside of 6.22%. Given Extra Space Storage’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Extra Space Storage is more favorable than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.9% of Extra Space Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Extra Space Storage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.2% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Extra Space Storage has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 3.16, indicating that its share price is 216% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Extra Space Storage and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extra Space Storage 49.09% 22.72% 7.79% Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust -4.81% N/A -0.60%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Extra Space Storage and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extra Space Storage $1.36 billion 18.42 $481.78 million $5.37 34.75 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust $61.00 million 0.32 $250,000.00 N/A N/A

Extra Space Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

Extra Space Storage beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Extra Space Storage (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores. The company was founded by Kenneth Musser Woolley on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. engages in the acquisition, finance, development, lease, ownership, and management of retail properties. Its property portfolio includes income producing, strip centers, neighborhood, grocery-anchored, community, and free-standing retail properties. The company was founded on June 23, 2011 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

