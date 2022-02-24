Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 86.5% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,563,874,000 after acquiring an additional 12,332,190 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,065 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,784,977,000 after buying an additional 3,281,042 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,281,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $522,413,000 after buying an additional 2,908,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5,358.3% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,939,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.02.

In related news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock worth $122,659,058 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.25. The company had a trading volume of 901,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,373,014. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $83.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.47 and its 200 day moving average is $63.92. The company has a market cap of $322.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.23, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

