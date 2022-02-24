F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 573,297 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,760 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of F.N.B. worth $6,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 0.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 106,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 23.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 6.8% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 3.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 73,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.66.

Shares of FNB opened at $13.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.25. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.19.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.70 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 8.23%. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

