Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Trading Down 5.7%

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Rating) was down 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.52 and last traded at $11.63. Approximately 48,922 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 31,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.33.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation is an investment holding company whose investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

