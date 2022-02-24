Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Trading Down 5.7%

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Rating) was down 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.52 and last traded at $11.63. Approximately 48,922 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 31,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.33.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.
About Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fairfax India (FFXDF)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.