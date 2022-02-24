Falcon Project (FNT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4,663.00

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Falcon Project coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar. Falcon Project has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $4,663.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00041631 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,624.25 or 0.06754162 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,807.69 or 0.99881425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00043167 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00047795 BTC.

Falcon Project Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Falcon Project

