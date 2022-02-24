Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.25

Shares of Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.25 and last traded at $17.76, with a volume of 589545 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.52.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FANUY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fanuc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fanuc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. HSBC downgraded Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.05.

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.

