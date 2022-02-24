Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.31 million. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.53) earnings per share.

NYSE:FTCH traded up $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $15.01. The stock had a trading volume of 11,828,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,044,525. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average of $34.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 3.22. Farfetch has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $69.21.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Farfetch by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Farfetch by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 7,289 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $51.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Farfetch in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.62.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

