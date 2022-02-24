Fariborz Assaderaghi Sells 2,804 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 2,804 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.72, for a total transaction of $509,542.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fariborz Assaderaghi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SiTime alerts:

On Wednesday, December 1st, Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 11,171 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.38, for a total transaction of $3,489,596.98.

SiTime stock traded up $21.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $194.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,517. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $231.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.12. SiTime Co. has a 12 month low of $75.81 and a 12 month high of $341.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 295.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $75.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. SiTime had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.57%. SiTime’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SITM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SiTime by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 8,228 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in SiTime by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SiTime by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,842,000 after buying an additional 14,681 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SiTime by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,490,000 after buying an additional 19,538 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in SiTime by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,142,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime (Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.