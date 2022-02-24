Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Farmland Partners has decreased its dividend by 43.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Farmland Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 117.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Farmland Partners to earn $0.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.5%.

Shares of FPI stock opened at $11.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average is $11.91. The stock has a market cap of $392.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.37 and a beta of 0.79. Farmland Partners has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $14.85.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 42,487 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,093 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 24,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FPI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

