FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $900,172.00

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CURRENCY:BAR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 24th. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a market capitalization of $17.47 million and approximately $900,172.00 worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. One FC Barcelona Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $4.92 or 0.00013510 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003818 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00034862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00109497 BTC.

FC Barcelona Fan Token Coin Profile

BAR is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,551,884 coins. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC . The official message board for FC Barcelona Fan Token is medium.com/socios . The official website for FC Barcelona Fan Token is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona

FC Barcelona Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FC Barcelona Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FC Barcelona Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FC Barcelona Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

