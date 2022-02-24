Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $35.15

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.15 and last traded at $35.29, with a volume of 2278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.32.

FSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Federal Signal from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,212,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $88,995,000 after purchasing an additional 690,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,207,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $399,069,000 after purchasing an additional 405,563 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,655,000. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Federal Signal by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 986,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,079,000 after acquiring an additional 213,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Federal Signal by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 960,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,075,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

