FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,268 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for approximately 2.6% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $12,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 593.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 312 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on FDX. Cowen increased their price objective on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.64.

Shares of FDX traded down $3.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $210.88. The stock had a trading volume of 24,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,970. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.48. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $214.75 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The firm has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.53%.

FedEx Company Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.