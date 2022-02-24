Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Acquires 13,049 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 499,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,049 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 2.0% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $67,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,445 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,760,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,727,000 after purchasing an additional 515,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,090,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,029,000 after acquiring an additional 94,954 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,009,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,600,000 after acquiring an additional 324,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after acquiring an additional 214,425 shares during the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 428,916 shares of company stock worth $54,098,615. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $145.04. The stock had a trading volume of 209,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,413,977. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $102.05 and a one year high of $148.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.19. The company has a market capitalization of $256.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 170.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.47.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

